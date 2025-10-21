Arsenal Get Double Fitness Boost

Arsenal are set to receive a significant fitness boost with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz both making strides in their recovery, Daily Express reports.

The Brazilian forward, who has been sidelined since January due to an ACL knee injury, is aiming to return to full training and potentially first team action by December.

This would provide a substantial lift to Arsenal’s title aspirations. Jesus, a £45m acquisition from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, has impressed the Gunners’ medical staff with his determination to bounce back and has been participating in on-field sessions.

Although he hasn’t yet joined full training, the 28-year-old is resolute in his aim to come back stronger and play a crucial role in the second half of the season.

His quality and experience in the Champions League could prove vital, offering Arsenal different options with his dribbing ability.

In addition, German striker Havertz is also progressing well on his road to recovery after undergoing knee surgery following an injury sustained at Manchester United on the season’s opening weekend.

While Havertz hasn’t been seen with the first team training group yet, it’s anticipated that he will return within the coming weeks and could be back in the starting line-up within a month.



