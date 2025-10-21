Atletico Madrid Make ‘Official Complaint’ Against Arsenal To UEFA

Atletico Madrid have made an ‘official complaint’ against Arsenal to Champions League organisers UEFA after encountering a problem at the Emirates Stadium, Metro reports.

Diego Simeone’s side trained at Arsenal’s stadium in north London on Monday evening ahead of Tuesday’s much-anticipated Champions League group game.

But La Liga giants Atletico were left ‘surprised’ and ‘angered’ by the lack of hot water available at the stadium and informed UEFA to ‘acknowledge the anomalous situation’.

Spanish outlet Marca says Atletico Madrid reported the issue to Arsenal officials before their training session started at 6.45pm.

However, the problem persisted by the time Atletico wrapped up their brief session at 7.15pm, meaning the players had to return to their London hotel before showering.

Marca say Atletico’s management were baffled why the Emirates Stadium, one of the best grounds in England, would be lacking hot water.

When approached by the Spanish publication, Arsenal acknowledged the error and said the hot water supply was restored by 7.25pm, shortly after the Atletico squad had left.

The Premier League leaders also offered an apology to Atletico Madrid ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League showdown.

Arsenal are not only top of the Premier League but joint-top of the Champions League with two wins from two.

Atletico are currently 10th out of 36 teams having followed up an agonising defeat to Liverpool with a 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.



