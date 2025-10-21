Okoronkwo Celebrates NSL Title Win With AFC Toronto

Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo can’t hide her excitement after helping AFC Toronto win the inaugural National Super League , NSL, Supporters’ Shield title, reports Completesports.com.

AFC Toronto claimed the title after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Montreal Roses last weekend.

Okoronkwo provided the assist for Nikayla Small’s winning goal three minutes from time.

Read Also:WAFCON 2026Q: Oshoala, Ijamilusi, Six Others Arrive Super Falcons Camp Ahead Benin Clash

The 28-year-old was delighted to make history with the team.

“It feels really good. It’s really amazing. We worked very hard for it from the beginning of the season, so to see our dream accomplished makes us very happy,” she told the Northern Super League.

The Nigeria international also thanked the supporters for their immense contribution to the team’s achievement.

“Thank you so much for always supporting us and coming out, whether it’s hot, rainy, or cold. You’ve always been here for us, and we truly appreciate it,” added Okoronkwo.

By Adeboye Amosu



