Onyeka Benched In Brentford’s 2-0 Win At West Ham

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka was an unused substitute as Brentford defeated West Ham United 2-0 away in the Premier League on Monday night.

Onyeka and his teammates bounced back from their 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City by putting two past the Hammers thanks to goals from Igor Thiago and Mathias Jensen.

The win over West Ham United, prolong Nuno Espirito Santo’s wait for a first win in charge, and handing him a first loss at the London Stadium.

Brentford dominated throughout and broke the deadlock just before the break when Thiago beat Alphonse Areola for power, having previously hit the crossbar.

The Brazilian had a second goal ruled out for offside, and though Brentford saw more chances go begging, Jensen’s stoppage-time strike ensured Keith Andrews’ team earned their first Premier League away win of the season.

West Ham, who saw Jarrod Bowen go closest only to be denied by Caoimhin Kelleher, offered little in return as they fell to a fourth consecutive loss at home.

Brentford rise to 13th on 10 points, while West Ham remain in the relegation zone, three points behind Burnley in 17th.

Onyeka scored a spectacular goal in the Super Eagles’ 4-0 win against Benin Republic, in their final Group C match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The win against Gernot Rohr’s Benin Republic was enough to earn the Super Eagles a playoff place.

In the playoffs they will face Gabon on November 13 while Cameroon will battle DR Congo.



