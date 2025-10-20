Ikpeba: Super Eagles Must Grab Second Chance To Qualify For 2026 World Cup

Former Super Eagles striker Victor Ikpeba has urged the team to grab the playoffs opportunity to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Eric Chelle’s side failed to secure automatic qualification to the global soccer fiesta despite a comfortable 4-0 victory over Benin Republic in their last Group C game in Uyo last week Tuesday.

The win was however enough for the three-time African champions to earn a place in the playoffs.

Nigeria will take on the Panthers of Gabon in the semi-finals at a yet to be named venue in Morocco on Thursday, 13 November.

Read Also:WAFCON 2026Q: CAF Appoints Gambian Referee For Amazons Vs Super Falcons

Cameroon and Democratic Republic of Congo will clash in the last four tie.

Ikpeba Rallies Super Eagles

Ikpeba declared that the Super Eagles must fight hard to scale through the hurdle.

“We can qualify for the World Cup, it is another chance for them to play at the World Cup,” Ikpeba said on Monday Night Football on Supersport TV

“They have a second lifeline, they have to grab it.

“They have fought and they have to continue to do that.

“With the same spirit against Lesotho and Benin, we have what it takes to beat Gabon and Cameroon in the Playoffs.

“Against Benin, they were ruthless and the early goal settled the boys’ nerves.”

By Adeboye Amosu



