We Can Take On And Beat Any Team –Atletico Madrid Star Warns Arsenal

Argentina star Julian Alvarez has warned Arsenal that he and his Atletico Madrid teammates are capable of beating any side.

Atletico and Arsenal will face each other for the first time in the UEFA Champions League when they faceoff today (Tuesday) at the Emirates Stadium in matchday 3.

Both sides clashed in the semi-finals of the Europa League in 2018 with Atletico going through on 2-1 aggregate.

While Arsenal will go into the tie with back-to-back wins (2-0 vs Bilbao and 2-0 vs Olympiacos), Atletico recorded a 5-1 win against Frankfurt after suffering a 3-2 loss away to Liverpool in their opening fixture.

The Spanish side will come up against an Arsenal side that have only lost one match in all competitions this season, which was a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta’s side currently top the Premier League table and have also conceded just three goals in the English topflight this campaign.

Also Read: Atletico Madrid Make ‘Official Complaint’ Against Arsenal To UEFA

But looking ahead to the encounter at the Emirates, former Manchester City striker Alvarez, believe Atletico can do damage to Arsenal.

“We can take on and beat any team. We have a great squad. We didn’t get off to a great start, we had injuries, but the team improved and now we’re in great shape to compete.

“In England, teams have more transitions, faster wingers, but there are many similarities. Football is still football.

“Arsenal is a great team; they like to have possession and are strong from set pieces. But we, with our strengths, can hurt them.”



