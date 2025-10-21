Nigeria Beat Rwanda To Lift 2025 Bayern Youth Cup

Team Nigeria won the 2025 FC Bayern U-16 Youth Cup, beating Team Rwanda 1-0 in the final of the World Finals at the Adi-Dassler-Sportplatz last week Friday.

The two-day tournament began on Thursday October 16 and ended Friday October 17.

It was Nigeria’s third title in the youth tournament, after previously lifting it in 2022 and 2023.

In a statement by the Bundesliga giants, the tournament, which is a core component of the FC Bayern Pathway, included teams of youngsters from Argentina, Canada, China, Rwanda, Japan, Germany, Nigeria and the USA.

Club scouts at the FC Bayern Campus also selected players for individual awards. Ryuto Ono from Japan was named the tournament’s MVP to earn himself a place in the 2026 World Squad.

Alfa Nsengumureyi from Rwanda was chosen as the best goalkeeper, while Japan’s Hiro Yokoyama was top scorer with five goals.

Every player was evaluated and will be included in an international player pool to continue following their progress and potentially integrate them into other projects in the Pathway.

After the tournament, the players got to go and watch the Bundesliga game between Bayern and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena.



