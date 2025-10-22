Nwabali Has Become Overconfident –Ex-Super Eagles Star

Former Nigeria international Sam Sodje has said Super Eagles first choice Stanley Nwabali jas become overconfident amd need to be checked.

Speaking as a guest on Brila FM’s ‘No Holds Barred with Ifeanyi Udeze’, Sodje backed the head coach, Eric Chelle’s, reported decision to explore goalkeeping options ahead of next month’s FIFA World Cup playoffs.

Sodje said Nwabali’s behaviour is no longer just about confidence, and that needs to be addressed.

“What I am saying is not personal because we are having a cheerful conversation.

“I do not know him, but, I will tell you something about international football which I feel you know. You cannot afford to have a player that will make your plan have issues.

“When you have players like Stanley, the way he plays, talks and carries himself, there is a difference between being confident and having a bad attitude.

“He acts like someone that cannot handle fame and success. He has to calm down.

“I have seen that in his attitude from day one. As a player I would do anything to win a game, but it gets to a point where you must be very disciplined. If the coach feels like Stanley will cost us the game, you better make the change now before it is too late.

“He has been giving us signs that he will do something stupid soon. This is where a psychologist comes in.

“The team needs someone who can speak to him. If he is good enough, he should understand that the team cannot afford careless mistakes in important games like the playoffs.

“If he does something wrong, we all will pay for it. It is up to the manager to see if he can calm him down.

“You cannot be having those types of attitudes from your keeper, midfielders or defenders.

“A keeper talks to me like that, I am not having it. You just came into the team, you had a couple of good games, fair enough, but people have been doing this for a long time so you need to calm down.

“Someone has to speak to him. A psychologist has to talk to him so he knows where his head is. There is more to it.

“I am surprised the way he has turned out to be. He pushed Ndidi and Calvin Bassey. The way he is acting is more than confidence, it has become overconfidence.”



