Moses Set To Join MLS Club New York Red Bulls

Victor Moses is in talks with Major League Soccer, MLS, club New York Red Bulls, reports Completesports.com.

The former Nigeria international was released by Sky Bet Championship Luton Town in May after just one season at the club.

Moses made 18 appearances and scored once for the Hatters.

The winger also spent time on the sidelines which limited his appearance for the club.

According to Footy Africa, talks are progressing well between his representatives and New York Red Bulls.

Moses has played for a number of top clubs in Europe including Chelsea, Liverpool, Inter Milan, West Ham, and Fenerbahçe.

The 34-year-old made 58 international appearances for the Super Eagles with 20 goals to his name.

He was part of Nigeria’s 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winning squad.



