    Nwabali, Bamayi Nominated For 2025 CAF Goalkeeper, Young Player Of The Year Awards

    James Agberebi

    Super Eagles first choice Stanley Nwabali has been nominated for the 2025 CAF Goalkeeper of the Year award.

    Nwabali was named alongside other nominees by CAF on their X handle on Wednesday.

    Also, Flying Eagles captain Daniel Bamayi was nominated in the Young Player of the Year category.

    Bameyi led the Flying Eagles to the round of 16 at the just concluded FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

    He scored two goals (both from the penalty spot) at the tournament, one against Saudi Arabia (3-2 win) and one against Colombia (1-1 draw).


