WAFCON 2026Q: Super Falcons Camp Swells With 18 Players

18 players are now at the Super Falcons’ Sarakawa Hotel camp in Lome, Togo ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Amazons of Benin Republic, Completesports.com reports.

The latest arrivals are Chiwendu Ihezuo, Osinachi Ohale, Michelle Alozie, Esther Abiodun, and Deborah Abiodun.

Two more players are still being expected in camp.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Jennifer Echegini has already pulled out of the games due to a hamstring injury.

The Super Falcons will continue their preparations with another training session at the Agbodrafo Academy on Wednesday (today).

Benin Republic will host the Super Falcons in the first leg at the Stade de Kegue on Friday.

The reverse fixture is scheduled for the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta next week Tuesday.

By Adeboye Amosu




