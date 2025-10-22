2025 U-17 WWC: Olowookere Upbeat Flamingos Will Beat France

Flamingos head coach Bankole Olowookere is confident his team will get a positive result in their second game against France at the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

The West Africans fell 4-1 to Canada in their opening fixture of the competition.

The Nigerian girls were the dominant team for the first 45 minutes but capitulated in the second period.

They must now avoid defeat against the French to stay in the competition.

The Bleuettes started the competition with a 4-2 win over Samoa.

Olowookere On Way Forward

Olowookere claimed he has indentified the mistakes from the first game.

“We have seen the mistakes, we told ourselves there were cracks in the first game which we needed to fix,” Olowookere told the team’s media.

We have identified the mistakes from the first match. Towards the end of that game, we conceded three goals, cheap goals in my opinion. It is also important we work on our concentration. It is important that we ensure that it does not happen again.

“If you also look at the first half of that game we were in total control but failed to make use of use of our chances. We should avoid a repeat of that in the next game.”

By Adeboye Amosu



