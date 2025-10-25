Onuachu Makes Turkish Super Lig Team Of The Week

Trabzonspor striker Paul Onuachu has been included in the Turkish Super Lig Team of the Week, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu scored the second goal in Trabzonspor’s 2-1 away win against İstanbul Başakşehir last weekend.

The Nigeria international has so far registered seven goals in nine league appearances for Trabzonspor this season.

Trabzonspor goalkeeper Erhan Erentürk was also included in the Team of the Week.

Defenders; Rick van Drongelen (Samsunspor), Ümit Akdağ (Alanyaspor), Tayfur Bingöl (Kocaelispor), and Guilherme (Konyaspor) were also included in the selection.

The three midfielders named in the Team of the Week are; İlkay Gündoğan (Galatasaray), Orkun Kökçü (Beşiktaş), and Marco Asensio (Fenerbahçe).

Onuachu is joined in attack by Leroy Sané of Galatasaray and Besiktas’ Rafa Silva.

By Adeboye Amosu



