2025 U-17 WWC: Flamingos Deserved Win Over Samoa — Olowookere

Flamingos head coach Bankole Olowookere has said his team deserved the big win over Samoa, reports Completesports.com.

Olowookere’s side thrashed Samoa 4-0 in their last group game at the ongoing 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup on Saturday night.

Nigeria qualified for the Round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams.

Queen Joseph (brace), Shakirat Moshood, and Azeezat Oduntan were on target for the Flamingos in the game.

“Our start was disappointing and we tried to make up for that. The girls are happy now, they still want to take part in the tournament, they don’t want to go home,” Olowookere was quoted by FIFA.com.

” So they just had to bring a good game to make sure that we could remain one of the contenders of this tournament.

“It’s good that we have strong opposition, to prepare us for the next game. We have to work on those areas where they were able to penetrate from our team.”

By Adeboye Amosu



