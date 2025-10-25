2025 U-17 WWC: Flamingos Deserved Win Over Samoa — Olowookere

Flamingos head coach Bankole Olowookere has said his team deserved the big win over Samoa, reports Completesports.com.
Olowookere’s side thrashed Samoa 4-0 in their last group game at the ongoing 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup on Saturday night.
Nigeria qualified for the Round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams.
Read Also:2025 U-17 WWC: Joseph Scores Two Goals As Flamingos Thrash Samoa, Qualify For Round Of 16
Queen Joseph (brace), Shakirat Moshood, and Azeezat Oduntan were on target for the Flamingos in the game.
“Our start was disappointing and we tried to make up for that. The girls are happy now, they still want to take part in the tournament, they don’t want to go home,” Olowookere was quoted by FIFA.com.
” So they just had to bring a good game to make sure that we could remain one of the contenders of this tournament.
“It’s good that we have strong opposition, to prepare us for the next game. We have to work on those areas where they were able to penetrate from our team.”
By Adeboye Amosu
We shall be playing Italy as it is. I have watched the Italian team and there’s nothing so special. Our ladies should be able to defeat them.
Good luck girls.
No @Solape, there is “something very special” about the Italian u-17 girls. They scored maximum points ( 9 out of 9) in their group beating every team in their group, including almighty Brazil earlier today.
They are very fit, physically and tactical ly sound team, and probably the best I have seen so far in the tournament and I can’t see our girls surviving the Italian challenge at the round of 16.
Congratulations to the Nigerian Flamingos for qualifying for the knock out stage of the 2025 u-17 Fifa WWC.
Wait for Tuesday then. Nothing so special abi? From a team that topped a group that had Brazil and Mexico that have always qualified for the wwc (7 times each). Lol.
It will even be more disgraceful when (not if) Italy beats us. This is Italy’s 2nd appearance and what a way to reach the quarter finals!
My only treasure in this lopsided flamingos team (olowookere must not be the coach again after this championship) is Terlumun, the diminutive attacker.
I hope she progresses to higher levels.
No other player stands out for me.
Hopefully, the next coach will not finish this squad with tribalism and nepotism come next year because Africa since Morocco is hosting every year till 2029 will keep producing 5 teams and Nigeria should keep scaling through the qualifications