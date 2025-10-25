EPL: Onyeka Features As Brentford Stun Liverpool

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka was in action as Brentford stunned Liverpool 3-2 in Saturday’s Premier League game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his fifth appearance, has bagged one assist for the club this ongoing season.



He came on as a late substitute for Dango Ouattara in the 90th minute and brought more stability to the midfield.

Goals from Dango Ouattara, Kevin Schade, and an Igor Thiago penalty were enough to secure victory for Keith Andrews’ side despite Milos Kerkez and Mohamed Salah scoring for Liverpool.



Brentford’s 3-2 victory in west London means that the Reds are on their longest losing streak in the league since February 2021 and have already equaled their tally of defeats on the way to the 2024-25 title (4).



