    Serie A: Lookman Plays 90 Minutes As Atalanta Hold Cremonese

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Lookman

    Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman played all 90 minutes as Atalanta played out a 1-1 draw against Cremonese in Saturday’s Serie A game.

    The Nigerian international, who was making his fourth appearance for Atalanta this ongoing season, is yet to score a goal.

    Read Also:2025 U-17 WWC: Joseph Scores Two Goals As Flamingos Thrash Samoa, Qualify For Round Of 16

    Cremonese broke the deadlock in the 78th minute as James Vardy capitalized on a loose ball to score with the right foot.

    Atalanta almost leveled parity in the 83rd minute, but Lookman’s brilliant assist was not converted by Charles De Ketelaere.

    The equalizer eventually arrived in the 84th minute thanks to a beautiful left-foot shot from Marco Brescianini to silence the home supporters.


    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

