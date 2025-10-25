Serie A: Lookman Plays 90 Minutes As Atalanta Hold Cremonese

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman played all 90 minutes as Atalanta played out a 1-1 draw against Cremonese in Saturday’s Serie A game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his fourth appearance for Atalanta this ongoing season, is yet to score a goal.

Cremonese broke the deadlock in the 78th minute as James Vardy capitalized on a loose ball to score with the right foot.



Atalanta almost leveled parity in the 83rd minute, but Lookman’s brilliant assist was not converted by Charles De Ketelaere.



The equalizer eventually arrived in the 84th minute thanks to a beautiful left-foot shot from Marco Brescianini to silence the home supporters.



