NPFL: Amapakabo Seeks Ruthless Finishing As Abia Warriors Chase NPFL Top Spot

Imama Amapakabo has admitted that despite Abia Warriors’ impressive start to the 2025/2026 NPFL season, his biggest concern remains his team’s inability to convert their numerous scoring chances into goals, Completesports.com reports.

He Coach expressed satisfaction with the team’s home form but emphasised the need for sharper finishing and improved away results to sustain their title challenge.

Amapakabo Concerned About Missed Chances Vs Barau FC

Amapakabo bared his thoughts after his team’s 2–0 victory over Barau FC in Sunday’s Matchday 10 fixture at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Goals from Emeka Obioma — his fourth of the season — and Sunday Megwo — his third — secured all three points for the Warriors.

The win lifted Abia Warriors to second place on the NPFL table with 18 points, just one point behind leaders Nasarawa United. Despite their impressive form, Amapakabo noted that his major challenge remains turning their numerous scoring opportunities into goals.

“Victory is the most important thing,” Amapakabo began. “My challenge is that we’re not converting as much as we’re creating. We also need to do better on the road, but getting this result keeps us in the chasing pack. We’ll continue working — this game is done and dusted, and our focus now is on Niger Tornadoes.”

Coach Commends Abia Warriorrs Home Fortress, But Wants Away Improvement

Despite their missed chances, Abia Warriors have maintained a perfect home defensive record — not conceding a goal in five home games this season.

The Umuahia Stadium has become a fortress, but Amapakabo insists that consistency away from home will be key to sustaining their strong position in the NPFL standings.

“It’s our desire to maintain this home form and make Umuahia Stadium a fortress,” he said. “But bad days will come, and we must be able to get results on the road to make up for them. What has kept us in second place are the three points we picked away from home. We have to keep pushing, believing in ourselves, and working harder.”

The coach further stressed that his attacking players must improve their creativity and composure in front of goal if Abia Warriors are to maintain their momentum.

Amapakabo Targets Positive Result Away To Niger Tornadoes

Amapakabo and his side will next travel to Minna this weekend for a Matchday 11 clash with Niger Tornadoes. The Abia Warriors boss hopes to see better conversion in front of goal as they aim to keep pace with league leaders Nasarawa United.

By Sab Osuji



