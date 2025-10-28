Nnadozie Nominated For IFFHS Best Goalkeeper Award

Chiamaka Nnadozie has been nominated for the 2025 International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) Women’s Best Goalkeeper award.

Nnadozie shone for Nigeria at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The 24-year-old was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament after helping the Super Falcons win a record-extending 10th title.

The goal tender has also been in impressive form for English Women’s Super League, WSL, club Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Nnadozie was nominated for the 2025 Women’s Yachine , and finished fourth in the standings.

The former Paris FC shot stopper is also in the running for the 2025 CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

Other goalkeepers nominated for the IFFHS award; Germany’s Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC), Spain’s Cata Coll (Barcelona), England’s Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), and Chile’s Christiane Endler (Lyon).

Also in contention for the award are; Daphne van Domselaar (Netherlands/Arsenal), Katharine Tapia (Colombia/Palmeiras), Lorena Leite (Brazil/Kansas Current), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (USA/Manchester United), and Jennifer Falk (Sweden/Häcken).

The winner will be announced in December, 2025.

The IFFHS awards, established in 1987, recognise the best performers across various football categories annually, based on votes from journalists and football experts in over 120 countries.

By Adeboye Amosu



