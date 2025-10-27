Close Menu
    Super Falcons Defender Shortlisted For 2025 FIFPRO Women’s X1

    Adeboye Amosu

    Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie has been nominated for the 2025 FIFPRO Women’s X1,reports Completesports.com.

    The 26-player shortlist for the 2025 FIFPRO Women’s World 11 has been unveiled on Monday.

    The nominees were voted by players all around the world.

    Alozie played a crucial role in Nigeria’s outstanding campaign at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations success in Morocco.

    The Houston Dash right-back scored the winning goal in the Super Falcons semi-final victory over South Africa.

    Alozie was named in the Team of the Tournament.

    Other defenders shortlisted are; Ona Batlle, Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Olga Carmona, Ellie Carpenter, Alex Greenwood and Leah Williamson.

    The World XI will be revealed on Monday, 3 November 2025.

