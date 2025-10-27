2026 WAFCONQ: We Still Strongly Believe We Can Make It –Benin Captain On Super Falcons Clash

Benin Republic captain Milhad Sadikou has expressed confidence that they can upset Nigeria’s Super Falcons and qualify for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Beninoise will go into Tuesday’s second leg playoff clash trailing 2-0 from the first leg.

Goals from Chiwendu Ihezuo and Esther Okoronkwo earned the Super Falcons the first leg advantage.

Sadikou and her teammates must now overturn the first leg deficit to pick the ticket for next year’s WAFCON in Morocco.

“Even if Nigeria seem unbeatable at home, we’re coming with all our strength and belief,” she said in Monday’s pre-match press conference. “We still strongly believe that we can make it.”

The Super Falcons claimed a record-extending 10th WAFCON title thanks to a remarkable 3-2 comeback win against hosts Morocco in the final.

After conceding two first half goals, Okoronkwo began the fight back as she converted from the penalty spot.

Then Folashade Ijamilusi and Jennifer Echiegini also scored to give the Super Falcons the win.

Meanwhile, the 2026 WAFCON will serve as qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Since the start of the women’s World Cup in 1991, the Super Falcons have attended every edition.

By James Agberebi



