NPFL: Bosso Blames ‘Careless Goalkeeping’ For Barau FC Defeat At Abia Warriors

Ladan Bosso, Head Coach of Barau FC, has blamed “careless goalkeeping” for his team’s 2–0 defeat to Abia Warriors in Sunday’s NPFL Matchday 10 fixture in Umuahia, Completesports.com reports.

Emeka Obioma gave the home side an early lead in the 15th minute, while Sunday Megwo doubled the advantage on the hour mark to seal victory for Imama Amapakabo’s men.

Also Read: NPFL: Former Super Eagles Forward Appointed Barau FC General Manager

The win lifts Abia Warriors to second place on the 2025/2026 NPFL table with 18 points — one point behind leaders Nasarawa United, who have 19 points.

Bosso Laments Costly Errors In Goalkeeping Department

Similarly, Bosso’s men dropped to 18th position on the table with eight points, though they have a game in hand.

The 58-year-old former Flying Eagles coach said his team played well but were undone by “careless goalkeeping”, which cost them valuable points.

“Well, it wasn’t a bad game. The game has been played, won and lost. We take the defeat in good faith. Our takeaway here is that there’s an improvement in our performance compared to our previous games,” Bosso began.

“If not for the careless mistakes from our goalkeeping department, I think the result of this game would have been something else.”

Barau FC Still In Blending Process — Coach

Barau FC are among the four newly promoted sides in the NPFL, alongside Wikki Tourists, Warri Wolves, and Kun Khalifat. However, Barau FC are yet to find their rhythm in the top flight, struggling to replicate the spark that powered their promotion.

Bosso admitted the team is still blending and expressed confidence that his young players will soon find form, just as his former team, Bayelsa United, did last season.

Also Read: NPFL: Amapakabo Blames Abia Warriors’ Defeat To Shooting Stars On ‘Self-Inflicted Errors’

“We’re working with players that are just coming up — players who helped the team to gain promotion. We still retain about 80 per cent of them,” Bosso explained.

“They need time to blend. Remember last season when I was at Bayelsa United: as at Week 18, we were second to the last on the table. But once we blended, we went 11 matches unbeaten. I’m expecting something similar here at Barau FC.

“The quality of players here, I think, are even a little better than the ones I left in Bayelsa United.”

Bosso Prepares For Northern Derby Against Wikki Tourists

Bosso’s Barau FC will next welcome Wikki Tourists of Bauchi in a Matchday 11 ‘Northern Derby’, where they will aim to bounce back and regain momentum in their NPFL campaign.

By Sab Osuji



