NPFL: Former Super Eagles Forward Appointed Barau FC General Manager

Former Super Eagles forward Dominic Iorfa has been appointed General Manager of Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, club, Barau FC, reports Completesports.com.

The Maliya Boys are making their maiden appearance in the NPFL.

Iorfa brings a wealth of expertise from the Nigerian football industry, with a proven track record in strategic leadership, talent development, and elite performance.

The 56-year-old previously worked as Vice President of Nigeria National League, NNL, outfit, Lobi Stars.

The Kano-based club have also confirmed the appointment of Kabiru Baita as their new Vice President.

“These appointments reflect our commitment to excellence, growth, and delivering top-tier football for our supporters. We believe Dominic and Alhaji Baita will help Barau FC reach new heights and make our fans proud,” the club said in a statement.

“We warmly welcome both of them and look forward to an exciting season ahead.”

By Adeboye Amosu



