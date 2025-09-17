U-20 WWCQ: Rwanda Not Afraid Of Nigeria --Mbungo

Rwanda U-20 coach Cassa André Mbungo says his team is not afraid of facing Nigeria’s Falconets in the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier.



Recall that both teams will clash on September 21 at the Kigali Pele Stadium.



Speaking via the country’s official X handle, Mbungo stated that his girls are battle-ready to face the Falconets.



“Be fearless, be focused, obey the rhythm of tactics,” Mbungo told his squad.

“We respect Nigeria, but we will not be intimidated. If we work hard and stick to the plan, we can make our nation proud.”



Nigeria, which has featured in every edition of the tournament since its inception in 2002, are among Africa’s most successful sides at this level, having reached the final in 2010 and 2014.



CAF has appointed Sierra Leone’s Aminata Fullah as referee for Sunday’s clash, assisted by Liberian Hannah Lydia Moses and Sierra Leone’s Fatmata Mansaray.



Liberian official Love Tuu Wehyee will serve as the fourth official. Militna Ivanete Amrie from Seychelles will act as the match commissioner, while Togo’s Amegee Aissata Ameyo has been named referee assessor.



