‘It Means A Lot’ — Aina Reacts After Undergoing Successful Surgery

Ola Aina is looking forward to returning to the pitch again after undergoing successful surgery on Tuesday, reports Completesports.com.

Aina sustained a hamstring injury in Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bafana Bafana of South Africa last week.

The 28-year-old is now expected to be sidelined until December.

The defender took to the social media to thank his teammates, and fans for their support.

“Surgery went really well and recovery is going smoothly. Looking forward to WHAM. A massive thank you to the club, @officialnffc, my teammates, and all the fans for the incredible support over the past few days, it meant a lot,” Aina wrote on his Instagram page.

“I will be working hard everyday to get back out there as soon as possible and can’t wait to get back on the pitch at the City Ground. See you soon.”

The full-back has made three league appearances for Nottingham Forest this season.

By Adeboye Amosu




