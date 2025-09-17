Man United’s Failure To Sign Donnarumma Criminal Offence –Scholes

Paul Scholes has ripped into Man United’s summer window after their dismal Manchester derby defeat.

Ruben Amorim’s side were beaten 3-0 by arch-rivals Man City on Sunday, continuing their poor start to the campaign.

United have only picked up four points from four league games, while they were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Grimsby Town.

This has come despite significant investment, with United splashing more than £200million on four major signings in Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens.

However, United legend Scholes was left less than impressed and took particular issue at the club’s goalkeeping plans over recent months.

Despite Lammens arriving for £18.2 million, he was benched against City, with the unconvincing Altay Bayindir staying in the team, while Andre Onana joined Trabzonspor on loan last week after a difficult start to the campaign – which included an error-strewn display against Grimsby.

United also failed to make a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was instead signed by City for £26million and impressed on his debut in the Manchester derby.

“Goalkeeper as well was a major issue,” Scholes said on the BBC Football Daily podcast (via Daily Mail). ‘It felt like they got to that Grimsby game, did you really need to get to that Grimsby game to realise Onana has not been good enough?

“Then you see someone like Donnarumma come up and you think right this is a chance. We can buy a keeper here for £35m to £40m who we’ve got for the next 10 years.”

Donnarumma helped PSG to their first Champions League crown last season but was told by Luis Enrique that he was surplus to requirements following the arrival of Lucas Chevalier from Lille.

He was loosely linked with a move to Old Trafford, but United prioritised Lammens and City swooped after approving the exit of Ederson to Fenerbahce.

Scholes then continued: “If Man United were not in the market for Donnarumma when he became available, that’s a criminal offence for me.

“You buy this lad from Belgium. What’s he cost €20m (£18.2m). I think that tells you everything about him at this point.”

Speaking later on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Scholes doubled down on his view and added: “It (the fee) tells me he’s (Lammens) not a top goalkeeper.

“And if he is a top goalkeeper, he’s playing, he’s straight into the big game.

“Because we know United have got big, big problems in goal.

“The Donnarumma one is the biggest mistake that I can see. As soon as that man became available, drive to Paris, go and get him, give him whatever whatever he wants.

“He could be easily the best goalkeeper in the world… he reminds me of Peter Schmeichel.”



