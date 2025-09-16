Super Eagles Defender Undergoes Successful Surgery

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has undergone a successful surgery, reports Completesports.com.

Aina sustained a hamstring injury in Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Bafana Bafana of South Africa last week.

The 28-year-old is now expected to be sidelined for around three months.

The versatile full-back will hope to return to action in time for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations which will be hosted by Morocco in December.

Aina will miss the Super Eagles World Cup qualifiers against Crocodiles of Lesotho and Squirrels of Benin Republic next month.

The former Chelsea player was removed from Forest’s Premier League squad, although can be re-registered after the winter transfer window.

His international teammate, Taiwo Awoniyi took his place in the squad.

By Adeboye Amosu




