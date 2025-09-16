‘Atalanta Door Is Open For Lookman’ — Captain De Roon

Atalanta captain Marten de Roon has declared ‘the door is always open’ for Ademola Lookman if he changes his attitude, reports Completesports.com.

The former Leicester City star pushed to join Inter Milan in the summer.

Lookman appeared for Nigeria in their recent 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Amavubi of Rwanda, and Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The 27-year-old was however not listed for La Dea’s home clash with Leece last weekend.

Head coach Ivan Juric has also opted not to include the winger in his squad for Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain for not having the right focus in training.

De Roon insisted that there is still a chance for the Nigerian to come back into the squad.

“I didn’t disturb him (Lookman). I don’t want to use up too much energy over this situation. We are concentrated on the squad and the players who are here,” De Roon told Sky Sport Italia.

“We are here and the door is always open.”

By Adeboye Amosu




