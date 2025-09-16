Golden Eaglets Off To Yamoussoukro For WAFU B U-17 Championship

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will depart the country on Wednesday for Yammosoukro, Cote d’l voire where they will participate in the 2025 WAFU B U-17 Boys Tournament.

Manu Garba’s side will travel via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Golden Eaglets are drawn in Group B with Benin Republic, and Burkina Faso.

Hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, and Niger Republic are in Group A

The five-time world champions will begin their campaign against Benin Republic on Wednesday, 24 September.

Matches will be played at the Stade du Lycée Scientifique in Yamoussoukro, which has a natural turf and was constructed for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Golden Eaglets Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Aquila Ahur (Mailantarki FC); Great Edafe (Beyond Limits); Paul Awelewa (Morak FC)

Defenders: Abdullateef Lasisi (La Planet); Mubarak Rasheed (RFO FC); Sadiq Salihu (Niger Tornadoes); Godwin Menyaga (Adoration FC); Abdulsamad Salisu (Central FC); Emmanuel Asika (Mailantarki FC)

Midfielders: Paul Ugwu (RBM FC); Famous Umole (Derby FC); David Edeh (Adoration FC); Umar Yahaya (Footwork FC); Ahmed Yusuf (One-Touch FC)

Forwards: Wisdom Innocent (Wonderland FC); George Agha (Unique & Fine FC); Boluwatife Thompson (Breeders FC); Emeka Nnalue (Collins FC); Salim Umar (Dante FC); Auwal Muhammad (36 Lions)

