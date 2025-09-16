UCL: Martinelli, Trossard’s Strikes Earn Arsenal 2-0 Win At Bilbao

Second half goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, secured a 2-0 win for Arsenal away to Athletic Bilbao in the first match of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Both Martinelli and Trossard came off the bench to seal the win for the Gunners.

The Brazilian broke the deadlock on 72 minutes as he raced towards Bilbao s 18 yard box, after receiving a pass from Trossard before slotting past the keeper.

Then with three minutes left, Trossard sealed the win for Mikel Arteta’s side as he got a cut back pass from Martinelli and fired his effort which took a deflection into the net.

The game saw Arsenal’s summer signings Christian Norgaard and Piero Hincapie make their debut after they both were introduced in the 90th minute.

In the other Champions League fixture that took place Union Gilloise defeated PSV 3-1 in Holland.



