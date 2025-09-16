UCL: Bring On Osimhen --Zetterer Speaks Ahead Frankfurt Vs Galatasaray

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Michael Zetterer has declared that he’s not scared of facing Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen ahead of Thursday’s Champions League clash.



The German club will look to bounce back from Friday’s 3-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen when they host Turkish champions at Deutsche Bank Park.



Dino Toppmöller’s side made a promising start to the season, beating Werder Bremen 4-1 and Hoffenheim 3-1 before slipping to Friday’s defeat in a dramatic encounter.

On the other hand, Osimhen is in a race against time to recover from an ankle injury he copped against Rwanda in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.



However, speaking with SGE4EVER.de, Zetterer stated that he’s not worried about facing the Nigerian international.



“I have no more or less respect for him than I do for a striker in the Bundesliga or the DFB Cup.



“Maybe his name is more familiar, but in terms of respect, that doesn’t change anything for me.”



