Done Deal: Home Eagles Forward Completes Move To Bosnian Club FK Radnik Bijeljina

Home-based Super Eagles striker Anthony Ijoma has joined Bosnian club, FK Radnik Bijeljina, reports Completesports.com.

Ijoma moved to FK Radnik Bijeljina from Nigeria Premier Football League outfit, Abia Warriors.

The 20-year-old put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the four-time Bosnian First League champions.

The forward registered 12 goals, and four assists for Abia Warriors last season.

“It’s an opportunity for new challenges, and I will make the most of it,” he said confidently during his presentation.

Ijoma was part of the home-based Super Eagles squad to the 2024 African Nations Championship.

He made two appearances for Nigeria at the competition.

By Adeboye Amosu



