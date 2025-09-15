Done Deal: Former Super Eagles Striker Joins Saudi Club Al Orobah

Former Super Eagles forward Simy Nwankwo has completed his move to Saudi Arabia First Division club Al Orobah, reports Completesports.com.

The 33-year-old left Serie B club Salernitana at the end of last season.

The tall striker spent four years at the club, scoring nine times in 47 league appearances.

Nwankwo enjoyed his best spell during the 2019/20 season, scoring 20 goals to help Crotone gain promotion to Serie A.

The player has also spent time on loan with Parma, and Benevento.

Nwankwo once played in Portugal for Portimonense, and Gil Vicente.

He was part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.



