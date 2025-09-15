Atalanta Boss Shuts Out Lookman From Champions League Tie Vs PSG

Atalanta manager Ivan Juric has declared that Ademola Lookman won’t be part of his squad for the UEFA Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

La Dea will be away to the defending champions on Wednesday night.

Lookman was not named in Atalanta’s squad for Sunday’s home clash with Leece.

Juric confirmed the Nigeria international will also not feature against PSG.

“Lookman in Paris? I think not, the situation is unpleasant and not beautiful,” Juric was quoted by DAZN.

“We need ready-made guys who want to give a lot to the shirt.”

The 27-year-old is yet to make an appearance for the Bergamo club this season.

He pushed to join Inter Milan in the summer.



