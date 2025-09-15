Lookman Must Be Ready To Fight For Atalanta Again — Percassi

Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi has declared that Ademola Lookman must show more commitment to play for the club again, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman is yet to make an appearance for Atalanta this season after pushing to join Inter Milan in the summer.

The 28-year-old was left out of La Dea’s squad for the home clash with Leece on Sunday despite making two appearances for Nigeria last week.

Juric’s Stance On Lookman

Head coach Ivan Juric declared ahead of the game he won’t beg Lookman to play for the club.

Percassi reiterated La Dea’s decision to freeze out the winger after Juric’s comments.

Demand For Commitment

“I don’t have much to add to what the coach already said. Obviously, we are in total agreement with his comments,” Percassi told DAZN Italia.

“We know how important Lookman is for Atalanta, but the club has some very basic principles, which need players who are ready to give 100 per cent for this jersey and totally concentrated on our cause, because every game is difficult.

“So, the decision was made not to call up Ademola due to his situation, and we are focused on this tough game.

“The history of this club is a battling spirit, and the coach fully embodies that idea, which is why we chose him. This is what the fans expect too, regardless of the quality of the individual players. We know every match is difficult, but our fans have always cheered us on, and we’ve got to inspire them.”

By Adeboye Amosu



