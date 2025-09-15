Celtic Boss Rodgers Pleased With Iheanacho’s Debut

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has said he is pleased with Kelechi Iheanacho’s contribution to his side’s 2-1 victory over Kilmarnock.

The Nigerian international joined Celtic at the end of the transfer window and came on for the last 20 minutes of the game at Rugby Park for his debut.

He stepped up to convert the winning penalty with almost the last kick of the game.

Read Also:Iheanacho Thrilled To Score Winning Goal On Celtic Debut

Rodgers On Iheanacho

Rodgers said the goal will be important for Iheanacho, who endured a difficult spell at Sevilla last season.

” I’m delighted for Kels (Kelechi Iheanacho) because he’s a player who really feeds off confidence and love of coaches and supporters, and that goal will be very important for him,” Rodgers was quoted by the club’s official website.

“The last penalty I remember him scoring for me was at Wembley when we beat Manchester City in the Community Shield final.

“He showed great composure to score that day, and he scored again today, so I’m really pleased for him.”

By Adeboye Amosu



