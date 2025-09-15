We Needed This –Haaland Speaks On Man City’s Win Vs United

Erling Haaland spoke of his delight and relief at the convincing 3-0 derby win over Manchester United.

Haaland bagged a brace in the Etihad victory over our neighbours with Phil Foden the other scorer in Sunday’s top triumph.

The towering No.9 said the result was just what was needed after a start to the season which had began so well at Wolves before frustrating defeats against Tottenham and Brighton.

Haaland was thrilled to get back to winning ways and wants that feeling to continue now as we face a busy week against Napoli in the Champions League and Arsenal in the Premier League.

“We needed this,” he said on Man City website.

“You always want to win the derby but you could feel that bit extra today and I am so relieved and so happy we managed to do this all together.

“It’s nice to win games but we have to keep going.

“Today we are super happy.”



