Iheanacho Thrilled To Score Winning Goal On Celtic Debut

Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho has shared his excitement after scoring the winning goal on his debut for Celtic.

Iheanacho netted in the Scottish Premiership champions 2-1 victory over Kilmarnock at the Rugby Park on Sunday afternoon.

Rugby Park Thriller

Daizen Maeda gave Celtic the lead in the 55th minute, while David Watson equalised for the hosts seven minutes later.

Iheanacho then fired home the winning goal from the spot deep into stoppage time.

Iheanacho On Winning Goal

“I’ll feel really, really good. It’s the last kick of the game, and I got to take it, so I’m really happy,” Iheanacho he was quoted by the club’s official website.

“I’m happy for the opportunity, and I could see how the fans feel after that goal. It was a really important goal, so I’m happy.

“It’s a great feeling, but at the same time, there’s a lot of pressure as well with the spot-kick.

“I just took it with composure, and we won the three points today, which is massive, and hopefully there are many more to come.”

By Adeboye Amosu



