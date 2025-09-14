Close Menu
    2025 U-20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles Off To Chile For Final Preparation

    Adeboye Amosu

    The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have departed for Chile ahead of their final preparations for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

    The seven-time African champions started their preparations for the World Cup by participating at the WAFU B U-20 Championship in Ghana in August.

    Aliyu Zubairu’s side also played a number of friendlies while in Abuja.

    Zubairu is expected to unveil his final squad for the competition this week.

    The Flying Eagles will play a number of friendly matches while in Chile.

    Nigeria will face Colombia, Saudi Arabia, and Norway in Group F.

    The West Africans opening game is against Norway on Monday, 29 September.

    They will confront Saudi Arabia in their second game on Thursday, 2 October, before rounding up their group stage campaign against Colombia on Sunday, 5 October.

    Chile will host the competition from September 27 to October 19, 2025.

