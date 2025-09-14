I Can Make Big Impact At Crystal Palace --Uche

Crystal Palace midfielder Chrisantus Uche says he’s confident of making a big impact at the club.



The Nigerian international made his debut in Palace’s goalless draw against Sunderland in Saturday’s Premier League game, where he came on as a second-half substitute in the 84th minute.



Speaking with the club’s website, Uche stated that he’s working hard and will always give his 100% to the club.

“I would say the game is good, but it’s not the result we wanted,” he told Palace TV.



“We tried to put all the work, but it didn’t work out, but nevertheless we keep working every day to get it right.



“The fans are good. I heard ‘Uche, Uche’! That’s what motivated me more, because for me I play with fans. I play with everybody. Once the fans trust in me, I will give everything 100 percent.”



