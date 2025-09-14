Bundesliga: Boniface Bags Assist As Werder Bremen Thrash Borussia Monchengladbach

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface was at his best mettle as he bagged an assist in Werder Bremen’s 4-0 thrashing of Borussia Monchengladbach in Sunday’s Bundesliga game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his debut after leaving Bayer Leverkusen this summer, came on as a second-half substitution for Romano Schmid in the 75th minute and made an instant impact.



He provided the perfect assist for Njinmah to score the 4th goal for Bremen in the 81st minute.

Read Also:SPL: Iheanacho Scores Injury-Time Winner On Celtic Debut



An early penalty appeal fell the way of Gladbach as Kevin Diks thought his shot struck Coulibaly’s arm, but replays showed otherwise. Shortly after Machino went close, Bremen went in front, Samuel Mbangula drifted infield and unleashed a rocket that went in off the post, catching Moritz Nicolas off guard.



The visitors nudged 2-0 ahead on 26 minutes, Mbangula turned provider this time to feed Jens Stage in the box to blast it inside the left post.



Horst Steffen’s first victory was all but secured beyond the 74th minute. Mbangula continued to cause havoc and drew the foul from Diks in the box, which resulted in a penalty swept home by Romano Schmid. Late substitute Boniface played his part in making it 4-0 as he fed Njinmah, who curled home with the outside of his right boot to further annoy the home fans.











