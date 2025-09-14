NPFL: Enyimba Beat Bayelsa United Away, Musa Grabs Winner For Kano Pillars

Enyimba recorded their first away win of the season, edging past Bayelsa United 2-0 at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa on Sunday.

Chidera Michael gave Enyimba the lead in the 76th minute, while Kalu Nweke doubled the advantage nine minutes minutes from time.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Ahmed Musa netted the winning goal as Kano Pillars defeated Rangers 1-0.

It was Kano Pillars’ first win of the season.

Holders Remo Stars lost 2-0 to Plateau United at the New Jos Stadium.

Tarabina Biweribo gave Plateau United the lead in the 63rd minute.

Remo Stars were reduced to 10-men after Stanley Joseph was sent off in the 81st minute.

The home team scored their second goal of the game on 83 minutes through Mafeng Pam.

Read Also:NPFL: Ahmed Musa Returns To Training Ahead Kano Pillars Vs Rangers

In Port Harcourt, Shooting Stars continued their poor start to the season following a 1-0 loss to Rivers United.

Former Akwa United striker Ubong Friday scored the decisive goal 18 minutes from time.

Warri Wolves and Kwara United battled to a 0-0 draw in Ozoro, while Nasarawa United beat Wikki Tourists 1-0 courtesy of Garba Mohammed’s first half strike.

At the Umuahia Township Stadium, Abia Warriors recorded a 1-0 win over Katsina United with Somiari Alalibo scoring the winning goal.

Elsewhere, Joseph Arumala, and Ayomide Cole were on target as Ikorodu City beat Barau FC 2-0 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

FULL RESULTS

Plateau Utd 2-0 Remo Stars

Abia Warriors 1-0 Katsina Utd

Kano Pillars 1-0 Rangers

Wolves 0-0 Kwara Utd

Bayelsa Utd 0-2 Enyimba

Rivers Utd 1-0 3SC

Kun Khalifat 3-1 El-Kanemi

Nasarawa Utd 1-0 Wikki

Ikorodu City 2-0 Barau FC

By Adeboye Amosu



