I’m Suffering More Than Man United Fans –Amorim

Ruben Amorim has said he is suffering more than Manchester United fans following the team’s run of unimpressive form.

Amorim said he accepts “any decision” taken in the wake of United’s latest punishing defeat, this time in the Manchester derby, a 3-0 thumping, as his record at the club took another significant hit.

United’s four points from as many games this season means the club have made their worst start to a Premier League campaign for 33 years.

Also Amorim himself now has the unenviable record of the worst win percentage of any United boss since the Second World War.

To make matters worse, and illustrate the situation most starkly, since Amorim was appointed last November, United have amassed the least points of any ever-present Premier League side – averaging one per game, with a -13 goal difference.

“The performance was not good,” he said (via Sky Sports) “In the important moments, they were better than us.

“I’m trying to be rational. I see the record. I understand the frustration and I understand the decisions that come with that. I take the critics. That’s it.”

When asked what message he might have for angered fans, many of whom left well before the final whistle at the Etihad, he said: “My message? I will do everything. Always thinking about what is best for the club.

“Until I’m here, I’ll do my best. The rest is not my decision. I’m suffering more [than the fans].”



