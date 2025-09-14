SPL: Iheanacho Scores Injury-Time Winner On Celtic Debut

Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho fired home an added time penalty to give Celtic a 2-1 victory over Kilmarnock at the Rugby Park on Sunday,reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho, who linked up with the Scottish Premiership champions on a free transfer at the start of the month was handed his debut in the thrilling contest.

The Nigeria international was named among the substitutes by manager Brendan Rodgers.

The 28-year-old took the place of Daizen Maeda 20 minutes from time.

Daizen Maeda nodded home the opening goal for Celtic from inside the box in the 55th minute following an excellent delivery from Marcelo Saracchi.

Kilmarnock levelled the game from a corner-kick, with David Watson powering a header beyond Kasper Schmeichel.

Celtic were awarded a penalty for handball following a VAR check.

Iheanacho stepped up to take the spot-kick and fired it high in to the net with the last kick of the game, giving the Hoops a 2-1 win and maintaining their unbeaten start to the Premiership season.

By Adeboye Amosu



