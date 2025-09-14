Serie A: Lookman Missing As Atalanta Edge Lecce

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman was missing in action as Atalanta defeated Lecce 4-1 in Sunday’s Serie A game.



The Nigerian international has not featured in any match for the club since the end of the 2024/25 Serie A campaign, where the club finished fourth.



Atalanta struggled in their first two matches, drawing in the absence of Ademola Lookman. After the international break, the 27-year-old was reintegrated into the squad and trained with the team on Friday morning.

Atalanta opened the floodgate of goals in the 37th minute through Scalvini before De Ketelaere extended their lead in the 51st minute.



The host took the game beyond Lecce’s reach with another superb goal through Zalewski in the 70th minute before Ketelaere grabbed his brace in the 74th minute.



However, Lecce grabbed a consolation goal in the 82nd through N’Dri as Atalanta sealed their first win in the Serie A this season to move 6th in the league standings.



