    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Crystal Palace Boss Thumbs Up Uche’s Display Vs Sunderland

    Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has expressed satisfaction with Christantus Uche’s performance against Sunderland, reports Completesports.com.

    Uche made his debut for the Eagles in the keenly contested encounter which ended in a 0-0 draw.

    The Nigeria international replaced another debutant Yeremy Pino six minutes from time.

    The 22-year-old nearly won a penalty for his side late in the game.

    Glasner stated that the midfielder’s physicality helped his side after his introduction.

    “It was the same with Uche at the end, I thought he could help us in having a little bit more physicality in our attack,” Glasner told the club’s official website.

    ” He was great, he had a big chance as well. I think we could have got a penalty in this situation.”

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

