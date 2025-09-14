‘He Did Well’ — Pereira Thumbs Up Arokodare’s Display In Crystal Palace’s Loss To Newcastle

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira was happy with Tolu Arokodare’s performance in their defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Arokodare made his debut for Wolves in the 1-0 loss to Eddie Howe’s side at the St James’ Park.

The Nigeria international featured for 66 minutes before he was replaced by Jhon Arias.

Despite failing to make much impact in the game, Pereira heaped plaudits on Arokodare.

“After, we need a striker. We had one training with Tolu,” he told the club’s official website.

“He’s a different player, he’s physically strong, he gives us the possibility to play long ball and to hold this ball and to give time for us to appear.

“He did well, of course he is not in the physical condition to do better.”

By Adeboye Amosu



