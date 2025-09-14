How Arsenal Can Get The Best Out Of Gyokeres –Shearer

Legendary England and Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has given Arsenal players tips on how to get the best out of teammate Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres got his third goal for Arsenal after netting in their 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates on Saturday.

He doubled Arsenal’s lead early in the second half after slotting home a cross from Eberechi Eze.

The Swedish international bagged a brace in the Gunners’ 5-0 win against newly promoted Leeds United.

According to Shearer, the former Sporting Lisbon star needs to be fed the ball early inside the box.

The Premier League title winner posited that Gyokeres will score lots of goals of he keeps getting the balls in the box early.

“I think to get the best out of Viktor he’s going to need early balls into the box,” he said in his analysis after the match.

“If Arsenal continue to do that… they still didn’t get the balance right as I said at half time, but I thought it was a little bit better in the second half when Calafiori whipped one or two early balls in. He’ll get a shed load of goals if they keep on getting balls into the box early.”

The win temporarily took Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table after four matches played.



