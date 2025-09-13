Fulham Boss Explains Chukwueze’s Absence In Win Over Leeds United

Fulham manager Marco Silva has explained the reason behind his decision to leave Samuel Chukwueze out of the squad for Saturday’s home clash with Leeds United.

Chukwueze arrived the London club on loan from AC Milan on deadline day.

The 26-year-old trained with his new teammates on Thursday after returning from international duty.

The winger was expected to make his debut for the Cottagers against Leeds United.

He was however not included in the matchday squad by Silva.

Silva said it was impossible for the former Villarreal star to feature in the game after spending just few days with his new teammates.

“It was impossible for Chukwueze to start, probably he doesn’t know all his teammates’ names. He had two days of training after arriving on the last day, and off to play for his country,” he declared.



