EPL: Onyeka Missing In Brentford, Chelsea’s Four-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka was missing in action as Brentford held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw in Saturday’s Premier League.



The Nigerian international, who had made three appearances for the Bees this ongoing season, watched from the bench for the entire 90 minutes.

Kevin Schade’s impressively taken goal had put the hosts ahead at the interval before the Blues hit back once Palmer had been summoned.



It was his goal just after the hour which levelled the match, but after Caicedo’s thunderbolt there was a final twist when Carvalho appeared at the far post to squeeze the ball home and steal a point.



Chelsea remain fifth after four Premier League matches, and now turn their attentions to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, before returning to domestic action against Manchester United. Brentford, meanwhile, sit 12th.







