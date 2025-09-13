Close Menu
    Ligue 1: Moffi Subbed On, Awaziem Features As Nice Pip Nantes

    Super Eagles duo of Terem Moffi and Chidozie Awaziem were in action as Nice pipped Nantes 1-0 in Saturday’s Ligue 1 game.

    Moffi, who came on as a second-half substitution for Kevin Carlos in the 62nd minute, was making his fourth appearance for Nice.

    On the other hand, Awaziem played all 90 minutes but could not help Nantes from losing to Nice. The Nigerian international was making his fourth appearance and has bagged two yellow cards this season.

    However, Boga scored the only goal of the game in the 56th minute with a superb finish, giving Nice another maximum point.

    The win moves Nice to 9th in the league standings on six points, while Nantes sit 13th on three points.


